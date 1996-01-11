1996

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

  Comedy

January 11th, 1996

Ivory Way Productions

When Ashtray (Shawn Wayans) moves to South Central L.A. to live with his father (who appears to be the same age he is) and grandmother (who likes to talk tough and smoke reefer), he falls in with his gang-banging cousin Loc Dog (Marlon Wayans), who along with the requisite pistols and Uzi carries a thermo-nuclear warhead for self-defense. Will Ashtray be able to keep living the straight life?

Shawn WayansAshtray
Marlon WayansLoc Dog
Tracey Cherelle JonesDashiki
Chris SpencerPreach
Vivica A. FoxAshtray's Mother
Rappin' GrannySister Williams

