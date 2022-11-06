Don't Be Afraid, I'm with You

1981

The story developed during XX century in Russian empire, Azerbaijan. Two circus actors Rustam and his friend San Sanich travel to a village where Rustam was born after long years of absence, to burry his aunt. After burring his aunt, friends decide to stay in her house for couple of days. A local wealthy inhabitant of the village Farzali bek, is looking for oil, and finds out that the land which now officially owned by Rustam might have some oil repositories. He learns that Rustam is back and wants to take him out, to put his hands on valuable land. A young theater singer Tejmur is in love with Farzali bek's beautiful daughter, Telli, but has nothing to offer to marry her. Yet he decides to speak with her father. While planning to "sell" his daughter to one of other wealthy bek's son, Farzali bek still promises that if Tejmur will kill Rustam, he will let Telli marry him. Rustam and his friend San Sanich defend Tejmur, but after talking to him become friends. They decide to help ...