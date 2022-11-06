Don't Be Nervous

Not Available

This is a Lloyd Hamilton classic. Gangster leader Nick the Sheik (Hamilton) is released from jail and manages to run into "collector of rare coins" Vernon Snodgrass (also Hamilton), who looks exactly like him. With the cops after Nick AND Nick's old girlfriend wanting to get the romance cooking, you can imagine the confusion that ensues. The dual role really allows Hamilton to shine, and this master physical comedian steals the show. Rita La Roy (as the gangster's girl) is very sexy, with her short 20's hair, as she tries to seduce Hamilton.