Don't Believe in Monuments

During 50s Makavejev began making short films and documentaries in the Zagreb and Belgrade studios, as in Kino Klub Beograd, the center of avanguard film and amateur activities during the 60s in Serbia. The experimental and documentary impulse remains powerful in Makavejev's work, as does the tendency to intercut undigested segments from other films into longer works. In the same time, those early works would be the first of many run-ins with the censors that would plague his career and, arguably, keep him from being recognized as a major postwar film artist.