1931

Don't Bet on Women

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 14th, 1931

Studio

Not Available

At a big party, Roger Fallon, now a woman-hater, right to the core - this all due to a failed marriage and disastrous love affairs - talks to Herbert Drake. Herbert who is happily married, bets Fallon that the next woman who walks into the room, whoever she is, won't let Fallon kiss her for 48 hours. Fallon takes the bet. Suddenly, a very beautiful and sexy woman walks in. It's Herbert's wife, Jeanne Drake...

Cast

Edmund LoweRoger Fallon
Jeanette MacDonaldJeanne Drake
Roland YoungHerbert Drake
Una MerkelTallulah Hope
Helene MillardDoris Brent
Henry KolkerButterfield

