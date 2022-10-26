Don't Cry, Mommy

Not Available

Divorced mother Yoo Rim (Yoo Seon) lives with her teenage daughter Eun Ah (Nam Bo-Ra), who is having a tough time at her new school. She has a crush on classmate Jo Han (U-Kiss's Shin Dong Ho), but he turns out to be different than what she expected. He and his friends rape her and then threaten her with a videotape of the assault. Eun Ah eventually takes her own life, leaving Yoo Rim alone and devastated. As minors, Jo Han and his friends are let off with light punishments. Yoo Rim takes matters into her own hand to get revenge for her daughter.