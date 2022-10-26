Not Available

Don't Cry, Mommy

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)

Divorced mother Yoo Rim (Yoo Seon) lives with her teenage daughter Eun Ah (Nam Bo-Ra), who is having a tough time at her new school. She has a crush on classmate Jo Han (U-Kiss's Shin Dong Ho), but he turns out to be different than what she expected. He and his friends rape her and then threaten her with a videotape of the assault. Eun Ah eventually takes her own life, leaving Yoo Rim alone and devastated. As minors, Jo Han and his friends are let off with light punishments. Yoo Rim takes matters into her own hand to get revenge for her daughter.

Cast

Yoo SunYoo-Rim
Nam Bo-raEun-Ah
Dong HoYoon Jo-Han
Kwon Hyun-sangPark Joon
Yu Oh-seongDetective Oh

View Full Cast >

Images