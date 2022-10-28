Don't Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves

Not Available

When Rasmus gets of the train at the Central Station in Stockholm in September 1982 he leaves the little city of Koppom behind, to never go back. Young and beautiful he throws himself out in the gay Stockholm. Benjamin is a Jehova'’s Witness. Eagerly he walks from door to door to tell about God. And nothing can disturb his faith. Not until he knocks on Paul’s door, one of the warmest, most funny and most bitchy gay person that God has ever created. And on Christmas Eve, Rasmus meets Benjamin at Paul’s and nothing ever becomes the same again. What is told in this series has happened. It’s happening in this city, in these quarters, amongst the people that live here. In a city where most people go on living as if nothing has happened when young men start to get sick, fade away and die.