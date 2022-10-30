Not Available

Don't Forget You're Going to Die

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Benoit has planned out his life. Unfortunately he has forgotten the military duty. After he is called to duty he tries everything to get around. He goes to a psychiatrist who gives him medicine against depression. As this doesn't work out he tries suicide. The story gets even worse as he is told by a military doctor that he is HIV positive. Benoit tumbles down into the drug scene. Then he goes to Italy and meets Claudia. Things seem to improve, but only for a short time...

Cast

Chiara MastroianniClaudia
Roschdy ZemOmar
Bulle OgierBenoit's Mother
Jean-Louis RichardBenoit's Father
Emmanuel SalingerMilitary Doctor
Jean DouchetJean-Paul

