Not Available

DON'T GET KILLED IN ALASKA follows Liney (LEE-NEE) a 20 year-old tomboy as she travels back to Ontario with her new boyfriend Dan after a summer of tree planting. Having lost all their money in a questionable incident, Liney agrees to ask her family for money to get them both to Alaska where they plan to spend the winter working on a fishing boat. Liney is forced to deal with her family dynamics as she meets with her estranged mother, her judgmental older brother and her silent father. Everyone has a plan for Liney, except for Liney.