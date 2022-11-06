1942

Don't Get Personal

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 1942

Studio

Not Available

Elmer Whippet inherits the Whippet Pickles company and sets out to meet the two stars, Mary Reynolds and John Stowe, of the radio program sponsored by his company, as he thinks their on-air quarreling is real. Two former associates, Jules Kinsey and J.M. Snow cross him up by substituting Susan Blair, an office secretary, for Mary and Elmer thinks the show's writer Paul Stevens is John.

Cast

Hugh HerbertElmer Whippet / Oscar Whippet
Mischa AuerStanislaus Noodnick aka Charlie
Jane FrazeeMary Reynolds
Anne GwynneSusan Blair
Robert PaigePaul Stevens
Ernest TruexJules Kinsey

