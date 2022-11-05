Not Available

Don't Give a Damn

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Long Shong Pictures

Sammo Hung plays a cop on the trail of drug dealers. Customs officer Yuen Biao is investigating the same gang. Sammo's new partner is eager-beaver Takeshi Kaneshiro. Despite each having their own ideas on how best to proceed, they are teamed together and must put aside their differences in order to crack the case. Romance, plot twists, comedic asides, and, of course, plenty of fights bring the film to a climatic and bruising conclusion

Cast

Yuen BiaoRambo Wong Yuk-Man
Takeshi KaneshiroTang Chuen-Shek
Kathy ChowYau Ching
Annabelle LauMay
Eileen TungAnna
Timmy HungTimmy

