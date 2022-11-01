Not Available

Don't Laugh at My Romance

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tokyo Theatres Company

Mirume (Ken'ichi Matsuyama) is a 19 year old college student who falls in love with Yuri (Hiromi Nagasaku), an almost 40 year old art teacher at his university. Yuri isn't your typical college professor, having a quirky sense of humor and unpredictable personality. When Yuri invites Murume to her studio, she playfully seduces the still naive 19 year old student. Things become more complicated when Murume discovers that Yuri is married to a much older man ....

Cast

Hiromi NagasakuYuri
Ken'ichi MatsuyamaMirume
Shugo Oshinari
Morio Agata
Yôko Fujita
Youichi Nukumizu

