1997

Don't Play the Fool...

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Release Date

October 9th, 1997

Studio

Shadow Studios

Americans decided to make sure that in the Arkhangelsk region village was found a diamond deposit, and sent there under the command of the submarine black veteran, who accompanied the Allied convoys during the 2nd World War. As a distraction the barrel full of alcohol (200 liters) was thrown to the shore. The barrel was caught by the local blacksmith Philemon. On this occasion villagers arranged festivities and all American submariners were gradually involved into it against their will.

Cast

Grigorij SijatvindaVasya
Olga OstroumovaPolina
Lev Durov
Valeriy ZolotukhinVanya Tarataikin
Tatyana KravchenkoZina
Sergei AgapitovPashka

