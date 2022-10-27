Not Available

Don‘t Think About White Monkeys ("Не думай про белых обезьян") is a Russian social satirical tragicomedy film directed by Yuri Mamin. The screenplay was written by Yuri Mamin and Vladimir Vardunas, translated into verse by Vyacheslav Leikin. The film has a second name: "Chaldean Face", presented in the opening titles; in contemporary Russian slang, the word "Chaldean" ("халдей") denotes a greedy lackey.[1] The form of the film is unusual: all dialogues are in verse accompanied by a strict musical rhythm. The creators of the film define its genre as a tragic farce.