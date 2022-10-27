Not Available

Don't Touch the Axe

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pierre Grise Productions

In Majorca, in 1823, a French general, Armand de Montriveau, overhears a cloistered nun singing in a chapel; he insists on speaking to her. She is Antoinette, for five years he has searched for her. Flash back to their meeting in Paris, he recently returned from Africa, she married and part of the highest society. She flirts with him, and soon he's captivated. His behavior is possessive, insistent. Then, it is her turn to become obsessed. Letters, balls, scandal, a kidnapping, and an ultimatum bring her to the cloister and him to melancholy.

Cast

Guillaume DepardieuArmand de Montriveau
Bulle OgierPrincess de Blamont-Chauvry
Michel PiccoliVidame de Pamiers
Thomas DurandDe Marsay
Mathias JungJulien
Victoria ZinnyLe Mere superieure

