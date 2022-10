Not Available

On December 15, 2012 in Houston, Texas, USA, Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire, Jr. successfully retained the WBO and The Ring super bantamweight titles against the Mexican Legend Jorge "Travieso" Arce via third round knock out 2:59 into the round. Donaire floored Arce once in the second round, and once in the third round, before the knockout that ended the match.