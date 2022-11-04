Not Available

This is one of the most interesting movie related documentaries I've ever watched. British director and screenwriter Donald Cammell has almost been totally forgotten by history. 'The Ultimate Performance' attempts to explain why this has happened and redress the situation. Cammell was a fascinating figure who moved from the bohemian art world into movie making with spectacular results. Whatever the truth, Nicolas Roeg's post-'Performance' success with classics like 'Don't Look Now', 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' and 'Track 29', that featured similar fragmented narratives and blurring of reality and fantasy, has meant that Cammell's major contribution to cinema has been discounted. 'Performance' was essentially HIS vision, and this needs to be remembered. Try and see 'Donald Cammell: The Ultimate Performance' if you can. It's a real eye-opener. INFOFREAKO (Perth, Australia)