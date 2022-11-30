Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers: Bible Stories

Not Available

One of the most popular gospel choirs of the 1990s, Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers made waves with the secular media, similar to a handful of other Christian acts during the decade. Comprised of Lawrence plus members from the "Tri-Cities" of Spartanburg, South Carolina plus Gastonia and Charlotte, North Carolina, the Tri-City Singers was one of Billboard's Top Ten Gospel Groups, as well as the recipient of several Stellar Awards and a nomination for the NAACP's Image Award. Bible Stories was their second album.