It's March 13, Donald's birthday. The boys are going to buy him a box of cigars, but they're broke. They do a quick bout of yardwork and hit Donald up for the price of the cigars (without telling him why), but he makes them put it in a piggy bank. The problem: how to get the money without Donald catching them. Donald catches them buying the cigars but thinks they are buying them for themselves and forces them to smoke until they are sick the whole box.