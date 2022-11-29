Donald Trump The Chosen

Not Available

Humanity is facing two deadly pandemics–the coronavirus outbreak and violent career criminals being released from prisons. They are kidnapping, raping, killing, and drugging our children. Donald Trump has been empowered by a higher means and was chosen as a leader to find a cure to save millions of lives before it’s too late. He has implemented “Operation Mindset” –a secret society called the Dark Angels. The Dark Angels consists of millions of law-abiding citizens who are fed up with being victimized at the hands of violent criminals. They are the eyes and ears in the streets who report the criminals’ daily activities to Trump. He stands to protect the innocent, the vulnerable, and the weak from all walks of life. We the people from all over the world must unite as one and support the man that will implement laws to protect everyone who is being victimized.