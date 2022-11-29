¿Dónde está el espíritu?

Not Available

"'Where is the spirit?' it is a reflection on cinema made from another medium, video, which allows us to easily appropriate these two films and operate from their grammar, to dismantle them and directly point out the relationships that potentially existed between them. Imagine what would happen if a spectator were to enter inside that dark device? This is exactly what is staged in this video. Unexpected things happen, a "miraculous" meeting between Ana and Ahmad. The girl from 'Where is the spirit?' She is a spectator who is not only in front of the Kiarostami film, but materially within it, she is an intruder who bursts into the action. and somehow the death of a traditional type of spectator is enunciated, one who seeks empathy with the protagonists. It seems that empathy with fictional characters is no longer possible, this new viewer is situated in a different place, demands new projection spaces and, of course, other types of forms. " - Celeste Araújo.