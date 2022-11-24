Donde nos lleve el viento

Not Available

Short documentary finalist to Goya. A very personal work, an intimate account of a fighter who defends her dignity and looks for a place that changes the sign of her life. Mariam has fled her home, is pregnant and is looking for a safe home for her baby. The trip has led them to cross the sea in a women's only boat until they reach the border town of Melilla. Due to the dangers of the road, women prefer to keep their history secret. However, Mariam decides to tell her story to her son Treasure before giving birth at Christmas.