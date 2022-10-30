Done - John John Florence

Not Available

When a person’s understanding of waves is so concrete, surfing can become especially reminiscent of modern skateboarding. Mutating masses of water almost appear as still and solid as skatepark transitions as John John Florence spins through the air over them; landing back into each evolving pocket. John John demonstrates this new level of surfing in his first independent release, DONE. Directed by Blake Vincent Kueny and John John Florence, DONE takes the DIY ethos and flips it on it’s head. Shot in beautiful HD, 16mm, and Super-8 in top-notch locations that include Tahiti, Western Australia, South Africa, and Hawaii, this highly anticipated film invites the viewer to travel with John John as he searches and finds some of the most incredible waves on Earth.