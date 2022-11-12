Dönerse Senindir

Not Available

Mehmet who is an idealist advertising photographer, has just separated from his girlfriend Selin. He deeply suffers from love pain but doesn't lose his hope of regaining her. Then he meets the mysterious Defne, who encourages him to take action before everything is too late. With the other close friends of Mehmet, they make a secret plan to bring back the lost love, Selin who is a very popular singer now, and the hopeful adventure which no one is sure of its ending whether it will be happy or not, begins.