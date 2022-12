Not Available

Dongaata (English: Blind Game) is a 1997 Telugu drama film produced by Dr. K. L. Narayana on Sri Durga Arts banner, presented by S. Gopal Reddy and directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. Starring Jagapati Babu, Soundarya, Suresh, Rithu Shivpuri in the lead roles and music composed by Ramani Bharathwaj. The film is inspired from English Movie French Kiss (1995).