Dongala Mutha is a Telugu-language film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film stars Ravi Teja, Charmme Kaur, Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Manchu, Bramhanandam, Subbaraju, Supreet and Ajay. This film is the first of its kind in Indian cinema as it was shot with just 7 crew members and in a record of 5 days. Prior to filming, Varma announced that this film has no budget and that the cast and crew will not be taking remunerations until the film hits theaters. Puri Jagannadh is co-director while director S. Harish Shankar (Mirapakaya fame) is associate director. Music is by Sathyam while the Background Score has been rendered by Amar Mohile of Sarkar Raj fame. Dongala Mutha was released on March 18, 2011, which was exactly 33 days after the 5 days of shoot ended, The filmmaking process was revolutionized through Canon 5D cameras, a first of its kind