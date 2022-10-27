Not Available

Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

M-Line Distribution

Based on the life and work of Korea’s renowned poet, Yun Dong Ju. Dong Ju, while studying literature in Japan, was charged and detained for having participated in the Korean Independence Movement. Known to have created hundreds of poems during his time in jail where he spent the last two years of his life, Dong Ju passed away at the young age of 27. Although it has not been proven, some believe he died due to medical experiments that were performed on his living body.

Cast

Park Jung-MinSong Mong-Gyu
Kim In-wooDetective
Choi Hong-ilDong-Ju\'s father
Moon ChoiKumi
Shin Yoon-JooLee Yeo-Jin
Kim U-JinJapanese professor

