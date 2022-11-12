Dongkrak Antik

Not Available

This time, the comedy trio of Warkop DKI is joined by another comedian, Mat Solar. Each have their own quirkiness: Kasino the grumpy, Dono the senile, Indro the stutterer, and Mat Solar, deaf in one ear. They work in a hotel run by Paulus. Their quirkiness is the source of humour and misunderstandings, an old tried-and-tested recipe that is still used to attract movie-goers. The highlight is the hotel’s new year event. They appear as performers and call themselves, Wow, It’s Huge. They sing covers of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, and some folk songs. In the end, the show is still a mess.