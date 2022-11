Not Available

Dongodu is a 2003 Telugu language comedy movie produced by Bheemineni Rushita Sai under Goodwill Cinema banner. This Movie is remake of Malayam movie Meesa Madhavan. The film features Ravi Teja and Kalyani in the lead roles. Music has been composed Vidya Sagar. The movie released on 7 August 2003 was a decent Boxoffice success