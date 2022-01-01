Donizetti, L\'elisir d\'amore - Maurizio Benini, Glyndebourne 2009

Not Available

Donizetti's L'Elisir d'amore in a colorful version signed Annabel Arden. A pastoral romance between Adina, the rich and gorgeous landowner, and Nemorino, a simple peasant, L'Elisir d'amore sets Tristan and Iseult's love potion at the center of the action. With Ekaterina Siurina, Peter Auty, Alfredo Daza, Luciano Di Pasquale and the London Philharmonic Orchestra under Maurizio Benini's baton. Revival of production first performed 12 October 2007. This recording is of performances 12/15 August 2009.