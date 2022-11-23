Donizetti: Poliuto

Not Available

Glyndebourne has brought to light a long-overlooked winner in Donizetti's Poliuto, delivering a superb musical performance (The Telegraph) offering lucent accounts of the principal roles and an incandescent London Philharmonic Orchestra, under Enrique Mazzola (New York Times). This first-ever professional UK staging of the story of third-century Armenian martyr St Polyeuctus features a trio of world-class young singers with Beverly Sills- and Richard Tucker-award-winning Fabiano displaying a thrilling, vibrant tone in the title role, Martínez providing Paolina with pinging coloratura and Golovatenko giving a radiant-toned voice to Severo (The Guardian )