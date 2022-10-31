Not Available

It is 1995. The summer when the war operation Storm will take place. Boro, who is going to be forty in a year and a half, with his wife Jasna and son Luka goes to his home village Drinovci, Herzegovina, after seven years. He wants to see his brother who managed to leave Sarajevo with his family. Boro knew that his brother was wounded, but when he sees him after many years, he discovers that the brother will spend the rest of his life in wheel chair. Boro constantly fights with Jasna, and he doesn't speak at all to his father Pako, whom he blames for his mother's death. In two weeks in August 1995, Boro will solve the years long dispute with his father, he will learn to be a better husband and a father.