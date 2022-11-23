Donkey Love

Not Available

A documentary that introduces the unknown tradition of Colombians having sex and falling in love with donkeys. It starts off as a rite of passage ritual that fathers initiate with their sons and is carried on into their adulthood where men often end-up cheating on their wives with donkeys. Colombians believe that boys should practice having sex with donkeys to prepare themselves for women, that it makes their penises bigger and also that it prevents them from becoming homosexuals. This cultural practice is so widely accepted in Colombia that musicians have written songs about it, an author has written a book about it and there is even a festival that celebrates it.