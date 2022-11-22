Donna A Hot Summer Night

Not Available

This 90 minute show captured Donna Summer's 1983 "Hard For The Money" Tour, and was recorded at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Los Angeles. The full track listing is Macarthur Park, Love Is In Control, Unconditional Love (with Musical Youth), Romeo, Don't Cry For Me Argentina, On The Radio, Woman, One Night Only, Stop In The Name Of Love, a medley of (a) Dim All The Lights (b) Sunset People (c) Bad Girls (d) Hot Stuff, followed by Last Dance, She Works Hard For The Money, State Of Independence. Donna Summers at her peak and her finest.