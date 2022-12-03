Donna Leon: In Sachen Signora Brunetti

Not Available

Commissario Guido Brunetti can't concentrate on the case of a brave pizzeria boss who dares testify against mob extortion, because his socially conscious wife Paolo gets him suspended by confessing the smashing of a travel agency's window and refusing to settle on damages, blaming it for alleged sexual abuse at the popular Thai destination, yet dares scold Guido's 'immorality' and leaves home as a theatrical gesture. Shortly after, the agency manager is sacked by the owner, whom she publicly insults at a restaurant, the night before he's murdered at home. Brunetti is reinstated to investigate and finds alternative motives and suspects in darker, related businesses.