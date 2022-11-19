Donner, Blitz und Sonnenschein

Not Available

Relations between Huckebein, a humble tailor, and Greizinger, a wealthy farmer, become strained after Greizinger breaks off the romance between his son, Franzl, and Huckenbein's daughter, Evi. However, after a situation with a 100 mark note taken from a pair of trousers pressed by Huckebein belonging to Greisinger is resolved, a valuable mineral spring is found on the tailor's property,and the warring fathers become friends and Evi and Franzl are married. From IMDB. Written by Les Adams