Woodcutter Ondra, who for his bold nature is called Nebojsa. He goes into the world to learn fear. During his journey, on which he is accompanied by a cowardly thief Ferka, he can deal with a bunch of bandits, vicious mill, fiery rock and eventually he must confront the evil wizard who swore a beautiful princess. Will Ondra do all his courage and ingenuity to liberate Princess?