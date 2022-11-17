Not Available

In the focus of Djurdjevic's only seemingly "simple" plot are three urban 30-year-olds, stuck somewhere on the first life curves - either because of an inferiority to an employed wife, or because of their inability to prove themselves through superficial sexual adventures, or the overwhelming urge to humiliate his friends behind the "mask" of innocent jokes. However, the equally important protagonist of the play "Don't Bet on the English" - the protagonist who is both inside and outside them - is one of the essential demons of human nature: a passion for gambling, more precisely betting. An emerging form of this obsessive passion is, for Djurdjevic's heroes, betting on the results of matches of various national football leagues.