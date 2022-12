Not Available

Frank has checked into a cheap hotel with the intention of using his pistol to commit suicide there. However, just as he is putting the pistol to his head, a lengthy earthquake begins, and makes it impossible for him to aim as he had intended to. The earthquake also causes him to meet a prostitute who has been working in the next room, and they become acquainted. On more than one occasion as they talk, he has reason to repeat his request: Don't Call Me Frankie.