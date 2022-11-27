Don't Crack Under Pressure - Season 3

Not Available

The last opus of a trilogy, the apogee of a time when friendship and sharing reach their paroxysm. Nuit de la Glisse propels us into a new era towards new disciplines and describes the transmission of values between two generations of riders, ultimate tribute to the athletes who have marked their sports by their exploits. 90 minutes of strong and profound sensations and emotions. Thanks to the placement of his cameras, Thierry Donard, it’s director, let us dive into the intimacy of these characters who are out of the ordinary. A film shot for large screens in 4K Cinemascope to fully feel the cinema experience, an immersion in the world of gliding sports.