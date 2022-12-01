Not Available

STUDIO 2000's latest release is Don't Dick With The Devil. It's quite a title for quite a video. The title certainly starts the imagination working so it might be just as well that we give you some idea of what's going on in this cynical little comedy about the darker side of the libido. All of us get carried away from time to time when we let our dicks take over the job that our brains are better qualified to do. This cautionary little tale is about three guys who make it a way of fife at the expense of everything and everyone around them. The implications aren't pretty. But the punishment certainly fits the crime.