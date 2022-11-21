Don't Fence Me In

Wildcat Kelly has been dead and buried for years. Or has he? Dale is a reporter for an Eastern magazine who comes West to find out the true story of Kelly, of whom Gabby seems to have mysterious knowledge. Songs include the title song by Cole Porter and two famous songs by the Sons of the Pioneers, "The Last Roundup" and "Tumbling Tumbleweeds."
|Roy Rogers
|Roy Rogers
|Trigger
|Trigger
|George Hayes
|Gabby Whittaker
|Dale Evans
|Toni Ames
|Robert Livingston
|Jack Chandler
|Moroni Olsen
|Henry Bennett
