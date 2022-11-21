Not Available

Don't Fence Me In

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Republic Pictures

Wildcat Kelly has been dead and buried for years. Or has he? Dale is a reporter for an Eastern magazine who comes West to find out the true story of Kelly, of whom Gabby seems to have mysterious knowledge. Songs include the title song by Cole Porter and two famous songs by the Sons of the Pioneers, "The Last Roundup" and "Tumbling Tumbleweeds."

Cast

Roy RogersRoy Rogers
TriggerTrigger
George HayesGabby Whittaker
Dale EvansToni Ames
Robert LivingstonJack Chandler
Moroni OlsenHenry Bennett

