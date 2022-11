Not Available

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hua and Ayon, two chinese cousins, are secretly falling in love. Everything goes well, until the day Ayon gets a ticket to China to work in a family business. It's a reason to celebrate, for everyone but Hua. Sometimes a breakup can be like a countdown. In the streets of Tijuca, people celebrate the Chinese New Year while Rio's landscape changes in preparation for the Olympic Games.