DON'T QUIT YOUR DAY JOB

A look into the balancing act of making art while also making a living, featuring a collective of artists once known as YGB (Young, Gifted and Broke). The documentary follows people such as Tom Scott, Haz Beats, Lucky Lance, Esther Stephens, Hone Be Good, Christoph El Truento, Elliot Francis Stewart, Bailey Wiley, ENOxDIRTY and others behind the curtain of their stage names and into the backstages of their real lives. It's the first full-length film from the newly established record label YEARS GONE BY (YGB Records).