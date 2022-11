Not Available

This short film was inspried by the work of B-movie director Ed Wood (Plan 9 From Outer Space, Glen or Glenda). It's the story of an 'average gay male's' panic-stricken run through the city streets after learning that he is HIV-positive. It's also a comedy. Really. Shot in just two days with a budget of just two thousand dollars, 600 feet of b&w 16mm film on a Russian hand-crank camera, with no filming permit and a skeleton crew. Ed Wood would have been proud.