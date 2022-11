Not Available

The young woman of literature and art, Zeqing, went to middle age, and at the same time she was preparing for the exhibition in her hometown, she taught in the art class of the college entrance examination. Her erudition and intellectualism were deeply loved by students. But in the face of the complicated society and daily life, her confusion about family, love and parting has always been with her, and she was most afraid of separation when she was young.