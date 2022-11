Not Available

Du Ska Nog Se Att Det Går Över (Don't You Worry, It Will Probably Pass) is a documentary by Cecilia Neant-Falk. When she was 14 years old, in 1986, she posted an add in a youth magazine, explaining that she was bisexual and wished to get in contact with other people in the same situation. In 1999, she posted the same add in the magazine and decided to make a movie about the three people who responded.