Dönüş - Retour. “This is war. The cover is closing”. Jérôme Bastion is a correspondent for Radio France Internationale (RFI) in Turkey. He has lived for 20 years in Istanbul, becoming a reference for the French speaking radio audiences in world. A voice for civil rights and freedom of speech, Jérôme has witnessed Erdogan’s Turkey returning in the state of violence and deprivation of freedoms, a situation, that reminds him the status quo when he first arrived in Turkey. Dönü.–Return is a character-driven current affairs documentary that deepens the ongoing decline of Erdogan’s Turkey towards an authoritarian and undemocratic state, where opposition, civil rights and freedom of speech are strongly and violently oppressed.