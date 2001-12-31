2001

Donya is a young, attractive single woman who has just returned to Tehran from abroad. She seeks the help of Hadji Reza Enayat, the conservative and stern owner of a real estate agency, to look for a house. We sense that she has an ulterior motive but that motive will not surface until the end of the movie. She puts on the charm and Hadji falls head over heels in love with her and proposes marriage despite being already married to a loving and pious wife. Awkward and funny situations develop as he tries to keep his affair secret from his family.