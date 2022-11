Not Available

Savor the sounds of doo-wop music with this nostalgic 2005 concert filmed live at The Sands Casino and Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J., starring some of the most iconic groups of the 1950s and '60s. A memorable set list includes "You Belong to Me" by The Duprees; "Pennies from Heaven" by Jimmy Beaumont and the Skyliners; "Life Is But a Dream" by Willie Winfield and the Harptones; "Sh-Boom" by Pure Gold; and "Barbara Ann" by The Regents.